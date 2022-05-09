Russia registered 5,447 new Covid cases in past 24 hours

By Trend





During the past 24 hours, 5,447new Covid cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 18,227,666, the federal anti-Covid crisis center announced Sunday, adding that 1,308 people were hospitalized, Trend reports citing TASS.

The relative case growth is 0.03%.

Meanwhile, 6,682 people recovered from the disease, bringing the total recovery count to 17,603,393. The recovery share is 96.6% of all cases.

In the past 24 hours, 118 people died from Covid, bringing the total death toll to 376,946. This was the lowest daily death toll since October 5, 2020. The relative lethality of the pandemic remained at 2.07%.

In Moscow, 396 new cases were registered, bringing the total case count in the capital to 2,763,721, while 323 people recovered and 16 people succumbed to the disease.