Iranian currency rates for May 8

By Trend





The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have grown and 23 have decreased in price, compared to May 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,310 rials.