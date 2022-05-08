Russia records another 5,500 coronavirus cases

By Trend

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,500 to 18,222,219 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The country’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.03%, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 2,562 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 2,845 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 41 regions of the country.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 387 to 2,763,325 in the day, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 357 to 1,521,906.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries increased by 8,649 to 17,596,716 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. A total of 9,408 recoveries were reported on Friday. According to data from the center, 96.6% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 132 to 376,828 in the past day, the crisis center said. As many as 136 fatalities were confirmed on Friday. According to data from the crisis center, 2.07% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.





