France to increase support for Ukraine to $2B - Macron

06 May 2022 [22:51] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

France will increase the total amount of its support for Ukraine to $2 billion.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in his video address to the High-Level International Donors' Conference in Support of Ukraine held in Warsaw on Thursday, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"France will provide $2 billion in global aid in response to the needs expressed by the President of Ukraine. France will continue to act in a coordinated manner, within the EU, together with our European partners, as well as within the G7 and international financial institutions, so as to collectively respond to Ukraine's needs," Macron said.

