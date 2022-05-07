Japan, Uzbekistan aim to develop multifaceted cooperation

By Trend

Japan and Uzbekistan are aimed at developing multifaceted cooperation and implementing new joint projects,Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

The parties noted the tangible growth of investment cooperation in the fields of energy, chemical industry, automotive, education and hotel business, observed over the past 5 years.

The Japanese side expressed its readiness to support the implementation of new projects for the development of fruit and vegetable growing, animal husbandry and the introduction of water-saving technologies in remote and rural areas. Special attention was also paid to measures to attract Japanese companies to cooperation in the field of healthcare.

The commitment of the two countries to deepen cooperation on the implementation of new projects in the field of energy and infrastructure development was emphasized. In this context, the parties also considered further steps for cooperation aimed at reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere and introducing "green" technologies, which is in line with Uzbekistan's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Further actions have been outlined to develop partnerships and implement new programs in the field of education and training of qualified personnel for state institutions of Uzbekistan.

It was announced that the plans are to expand the list of Japanese universities participating in the JDS program, as well as increase the quotas for participation in this program for students from Uzbekistan.

JDS ("Scholarship Program for Human Resource Development") is a grant project of the Japanese government aimed at training highly qualified personnel for government agencies and structures.

As a result of the meeting, specific decisions were developed on topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, and further steps were outlined to promote joint projects and initiatives.