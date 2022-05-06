Pandemic, conflicts affect mlns' mental health: WHO

By Trend

A senior official of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic and military conflict in Ukraine have affected the mental health of millions of people, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"A pandemic has thrown an unprecedented spotlight on mental health. An armed conflict is profoundly affecting the mental health of millions of people," said WHO European Regional Director Hans Kluge here on Wednesday.

More than two months of conflict in Ukraine has led to incalculable uncertainty, insecurity, grief and loss, said the WHO official. He added that health care facilities in the country were damaged seriously, leaving thousands of people with no access to services.

Neighboring countries to Ukraine are also experiencing a significant increase in demand for health services, including mental health services, as a result of the massive influx of refugees, he said.

The UN body also voiced its concern about the food crisis raging in Ukraine and its neighboring countries.