Turkey’s composites industry to be active in global market in 2023

By Azernews





By Mesude Demirhan

Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Sekib Avdagic has stated that Turkey’s composites industry will be active in the global market in 2023, Yeni Shafak daily has reported.

Avdagic made the remarks at the JEC World Fair in Paris, where Turkish firms attended to promote their innovative composite materials, the report added.

ITO President said that the composite industry is one of the leading sectors that will increase Turkey's competitiveness in global trade and that the added value provided by the industry is important for the advance of the national industry.

Avdagic stated that 180 medium and large-scale companies operate in the Turkish composite sector, and the number reaches 800 with companies partially engaged in the composite sector.

“These companies employ around 13,000 people. The Turkish composite materials market is worth 1.62 billion euros and has a capacity of 300,000 tons. These events will help Turkish enterprises, who are experiencing tremendous expansion, to enhance their trade volumes and expand their commercial capacity,” Avdagic emphasized.

He pointed out that composite is a sector that shapes the bright future of manufacturing in Turkey.

“We are aware that composite is one of the sectors that will make Turkey leap forward. In our country, 75 percent of composite products are used in the transportation-automotive, pipe-tank-infrastructure, and building-construction sectors. With the acceleration in the production of high-tech products in our country, we expect the use of composite materials in greater quantities and proportions, especially in the wind energy, space, aviation, electricity, and electronics sectors,” he added.

Industrialists, who produce composite materials used in many areas from electric cars to interior parts of airplanes with their mechanical properties and light structure, met at the JEC World Fair, which opened its doors in Paris, France.

Within the scope of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce's (ITO) National Participation Organization, 40 Turkish companies, including 26 private, joined the fair that hosts the composite industry, which is expected to grow by 96 billion euros in 2023.

A total of 1,350 companies and organizations opened stands at JEC World this year. Over 600 new products will be introduced for three days at the fair, where 40,000 professionals from 112 countries are attending.