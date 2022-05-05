New regions to be formed in Kazakhstan following presidential decree

By Trend

Three new regions will be formed in Kazakhstan according to the presidential decree, Trend reports via Kazakh media outlets.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree "On some issues of the administrative-territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

According to the decree, the administrative center of the Almaty region was moved from Taldykorgan to the city of Konaev.

In addition, the president decided to form the Abay region with the administrative center in Semey city. The region included such districts from the East Kazakhstan region as Aksuat, Abai, Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Borodulikha, Zharma, Urdzhar, Kokpektinsky, as well as the cities of Semey and Kurchatov.

Taldykorgan became the administrative center in the Zhetysu region.

The Ulytau region is formed with the administrative center in the city of Zhezkazgan.

The Administration of the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan will control the execution of this decree.

The decree enters into force on June 8, 2022.