Czech Senate President vows to spare no effort for Georgia's fast-track EU membership

By Trend

Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil promises Czechia will spare no effort to ensure the expedited accession of Associated Trio countries in the EU, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“During its EU presidency, the Czech Republic will do its utmost to support Associated Trio countries (Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine) to secure their fast-track EU membership. We keep supporting the Eastern Partnership format, established in Prague,” stated the Czech Senate President during his working visit to Georgia.

Czech parliamentary delegation led by Senate President Milos Vystrcil arrived in Georgia on May 1.