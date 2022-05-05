Wizz Air to launch direct flight to Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and Hungary agreed to open direct flights on the Budapest - Bishkek – Budapest route, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan.

During the official visit of Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, to Kyrgyzstan, the decision to launch direct flight between Hungary and Kyrgyzstan was made.

In terms of further development of investment and tourism potential, the launch of direct flights Budapest-Bishkek-Budapest is very important for Kyrgyzstan.

The flights will be operated by Wizz Air, a Hungarian ultra-low-cost airline, on the route Budapest-Bishkek-Budapest.

The launch of flight is planned in the near future.