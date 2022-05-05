It's great honor to perform at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - young Azerbaijani athlete

By Trend

It is a great honor for me to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, a young athlete Zahra Tairova, a participant of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, who represents the Baku School of Gymnastics, told Trend.

"I have been involved in sports since the age of four, for the first time I saw the performances of gymnasts on TV. Their programs made such an impression on me that I also wanted to train, my mother supported me in this endeavor. Despite the fact that I am only 10 years old, I have already participated in many competitions both in Azerbaijan and abroad - in Georgia, Estonia, Hungary and Montenegro, won medals," the young gymnast said.

Zahra Tairova noted that although the competitions are of great importance for her, she has learned to cope with excitement.

"The championship is extremely important for me, I understand the seriousness of these competitions, but I don’t feel any excitement when I go on the mat. The support of the audience helps me cope with my emotions, I try to perform the same way as I did in training," she added.

The 27th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among Age Categories is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 3-4.

Some 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs take part in the Championship. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

During the two-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the Individual all-around and in group exercises.