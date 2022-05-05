European Commission to discuss sixth package of EU’s sanctions against Russia on May 3

By Trend

The European Commission will discuss the sixth package of the European Union’s (EU) sanctions against Moscow at a meeting of the college of European commissioners on May 3, 2022, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.



"Tomorrow we will have our next EC college meeting, after which I am sure President [of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen] will provide additional information," she said.

Asked whether a decision on the EU’s embargo on Russian oil is expected any time soon, Kadri said that the European Commission is "working on the next set of sanctions."