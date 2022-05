By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv, Trend reports.

"Meeting with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Kyiv. The United States is the leader of strong support for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel

The President of Ukraine thanked Nancy Pelosi for her support.