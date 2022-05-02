Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Pakistan’s new prime minister

By Trend

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the al-Salam palace, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the “prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They also discussed regional and international issues.

The meeting was reportedly preceded by a welcome ceremony hosted by the Kingdom to honor the new Pakistani leader.

A suite of high-ranking ministers from the Kingdom representing the interior ministry, foreign affairs, commerce, energy, defense, media, and more were in attendance.

Before meeting with the Kingdom’s leadership, Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Medina to perform prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Before arriving in the Kingdom, Sharif said via Twitter that his visit seeks to reaffirm the “bonds of brotherhood and friendship” between the two countries.

Sharif was elected as the new prime minister of Pakistan on April 11. His cabinet was sworn in last week during a brief ceremony in the capital Islamabad.