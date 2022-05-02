Iran exports $64mn worth of handwoven carpets

By Trend

Head of Iran National Carpet Center said that the country exported $64 million worth of handwoven carpets to foreign countries in previous year in 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iran’s export of handwoven carpets overseas last year registered an 11 percent growth in terms of weight and also a 10 percent decline in terms of value, Farahnaz Rafe’ stated.

She put the total value of handwoven carpets exported in the world in 2020 at $870 million, so that India stood at the first rank by exporting $278 million worth of carpets while the Islamic Republic of Iran stood at the second rank by exporting $72 million of handwoven carpet.

Islamic Republic of Iran still is ranked first in terms of export of handwoven carpets worldwide, the head of Iran National Carpet Center added.