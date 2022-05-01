EAM Jaishankar discusses global & regional developments with Bhutan PM

By Trend

India-Bhutan relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during his visit to the neighbouring country, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

“New Delhi’s development cooperation paradigm with the Himalayan nation is unique, prompted by moral principles and emotional bonds,” said Jaishankar, who is in Thimphu on an official visit at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart Lyonpo Tandi Dorji.

Jaishankar met the country’s top leadership, including King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Lyonchhen Lotay Tshering. In a tweet, Jaishankar said he was privileged to meet the Bhutanese King.

At the handing over ceremony for the 12th consignment of medical supplies and e-inaugurations, he “It is a matter of great satisfaction that the bilateral cooperation has continued to flourish even during the difficult period. Our relationship is based on a genuine concern for each other’s welfare and interests.”

Given the long-standing ties, Bhutan was the natural choice to be the first country to receive Covishield vaccine doses under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, the EAM said.

“I am happy that our traditional relations have grown in new sectors since the PM’s visit in 2019, in keeping with the wishes and aspirations of the Bhutanese people,” he said.

“In this vein, financial connectivity has touched new heights through the launch of RuPay card and BHIM app. Our two countries are collaborating closely on STEM through regular placement of Bhutanese youth in our IITs,” Jaishankar said.