EIB’s regional office to open in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

European Investment Bank (EIB) is ready to open Central Asian regional office in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan.

At the meeting, Head of EIB mission Adam Brun discussed strategic areas of economic development with Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiyev. During the meeting, the emphasis was placed on water sector lending and agricultural lending.

The bank's mission briefed the delegation on the opportunities for bilateral financial and technical cooperation in the near future, emphasizing that the EIB's conditions are the most competitive on the world market.

Moreover, proposals were also made for financing projects in the field of “green economy”, energy, industry, transport and logistics.