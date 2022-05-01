Russia to lift entry restrictions for citizens of Kyrgyzstan through overland checkpoints

By Trend

The Russian Government has decided to remove restrictions on crossing the state border for citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as well as for Russian citizens to travel to Kyrgyzstan from May 16, 2022, the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, the citizens of Kyrgyzstan will be able to enter Russia and through the land border crossing checkpoints, and the citizens of Russia will be able to go to Kyrgyzstan, including through the Russian-Kazakh border.

According to the decree of Rospotrebnadzor, citizens of countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) entering Russia through land border crossing points may not present the results of PCR test.