Georgian economy up by 10.6 per cent in March

30 April 2022 [16:34] -

By Trend Georgian economy increased by 10.6% in March year-on-year, the National Statistics Service (GeoStat) reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge. Power and gas, transport, warehousing, hotels and restaurants, art, entertainment, recreation, mountain mining, and processing industry showed the highest rise.



