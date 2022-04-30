US approves Georgia Support Act

By Trend

The US House of Representatives has approved the Georgia Support Act, establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports with the reference to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

The Act focuses on defense and security cooperation between the US and Georgia, as well as boosting Georgia's defense capabilities.

The Secretary of State is required to provide a five-year strategy for future collaboration with Georgia, according to the legislation.

The legislation emphasizes the US’ support for Georgia's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and European and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as, Georgian citizens' right to support foreign and security policies of their state without interference or pressure from other countries.

The bill will be sent to the US Senate and to the President for final approval, before entering into force.