NATO chief says Finland and Sweden could join 'quickly'

By Trend

The chief of NATO has said Finland and Sweden could join the 30-nation military alliance "quickly" as opinion polls show both countries warming to membership, Trend reports citing Euronews.

"It’s their decision," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "But if they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed, and I expect that process to go quickly.”

Stoltenberg's remarks come as public support in Finland and Sweden for NATO membership has reached record highs, with speculation mounting that the pair may apply in May.

Polls have found that a majority of Swedes and Fins are currently in favour of joining the military alliance.