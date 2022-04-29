Kyrgyzstan cancels PCR test and COVID-19 certificate at border crossings

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan is canceling the mandatory requirement for negative PCR tests or COVID-19 vaccination certificates at border crossings from May 1, Trend reports with the reference to the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting of operational headquarters, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, together with interested state bodies decided to remove the requirement for negative PCR tests or COVID-19 certificates of vaccination for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreigners crossing the state border through checkpoints in all modes of transport from May 1, 2022.

Further, Kyrgyzstan will continue its campaign to vaccinate the population against coronavirus infection, focusing on vulnerable groups of the population, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.