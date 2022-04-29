Zelensky, von der Leyen discuss macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

By Trend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen have discussed further support for Ukraine, including macro-financial assistance.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Talked to Ursula von der Leyen. Thanked the European Commission for deciding to abolish tariffs, quotas on Ukraine’s industrial goods, foods. Discussed further support, including MFA,” Zelensky wrote.

In his words, the President of the European Commission also spoke about the sixth sanctions package against Russia, which must include oil embargo.