Paperless data exchange project in Turkmenistan to contribute to increasing resilience to global crises - ESCAP

The paperless data exchange project will help countries, in particular Turkmenistan, to become more resilient to crises and pandemics, as this can reduce physical interaction between the parties, Public Information Officer (ESCAP) Kavita Sukanandan told Trend.

She noted that ESCAP is the secretariat for the implementation of the Framework Agreement on the Facilitation of Cross-Border Paperless Trade in the Asia-Pacific Region, a UN treaty that is dedicated to promoting the digitalization of trade.

"It is expected that the global crisis will not affect the implementation of the project, since it will be carried out by local expert consultants using an online guide," Sukanandan said.

The ESCAP representative added that the paperless data exchange project is part of ESCAP's support to the Government of Turkmenistan in assessing readiness for cross-border paperless trade and developing a national action plan.

According to her, ESCAP has already provided support to several member countries in the Asia-Pacific region in assessing readiness for cross-border paperless trade.