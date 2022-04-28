Bulgaria suspending gas imports from Gazprom Export

By Trend

Bulgargaz EAD received a notification on April 26 on suspension of natural gas deliveries from Gazprom Export as of April 27, 2022, Trend reports via Bulgarian energy ministry.

Reportedly, Bulgaria has fully fulfilled its obligations and has made all payments required under the existing agreement in a timely manner and in accordance with its clauses.

“After an analysis by Bulgargaz and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), it was found that the new two-stage payment procedure proposed by Russia is not in line with the existing contract, which is valid until the end of this year and poses significant risks to Bulgaria, including making payments without receiving any gas supplies from Russia,” reads a message from the ministry.

The Ministry of Energy, the Bulgarian Energy Holding, Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz have taken steps to ensure alternative arrangements for the supply of natural gas and to deal with the situation. At present, no restrictive measures are required for consumption in Bulgaria.