Iraq electricity minister departs for Iran to discuss gas imports

By Trend

Iraq Minister of Electricity Adil Karim departed for Iran at the head of a high-ranking ministerial delegation to discuss the issue of gas injection into Iraqi power plants and "payments" to Iran's electricity and oil sector, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that Adil Karim embarked on a visit to Tehran as the head of a delegation from Iraqi Ministry of Energy to meet with Iranian ministers of energy and oil.

According to the scheduled program, Iraqi delegation will discuss issues related to the resumption of gas imports from Iran and payment of debts to Iranian ministries of energy and oil.

Iraqi Minister of Electricity will hold several expert-level meetings with Iranian side to discuss the resumption of gas imports from Iran, payment of debts and need to comply with provisions of contracts and agreements signed between the two sides, the statement added.