Uzbekistan adopts new law on organic products

By Trend

Uzbek authorities adopted a new law on organic products, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

This law regulates the production, processing, storage, transportation, labeling and marketing, as well as conformity assessment and authorization of organic products.

According to the law, subsidies are provided for the production of certified organic products, taking into account the specifics of growing crops.

The registry of organic producers is maintained and posted on the official website of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.