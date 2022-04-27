Possibilities of domestic transport, logistics sector discussed in Turkmenistan

By Trend

A meeting was held in Turkmenistan in a video format between representatives of the country's diplomatic missions abroad and the heads of the Associations "Turkmen Logistics" and JSC "Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan", Trend reports citing Orient news.

The event was organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers in order to familiarize the diplomatic corps of the country with the experience, opportunities and prospects of the transport and logistics sector of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the leaders of the National Association made introductory presentations to the diplomats about the activities of the organizations, achievements, cooperation with foreign institution, as well as about the opportunities available for further development of the country's transport potential.

Diplomats and representatives of the transport and communication complex discussed in detail a number of key issues on the development and improvement of the country's transport sector at the international level.

Special attention was paid to the cooperation of national transport institutions with priority international organizations such as FIATA, IRU, UNECE and other UN entities in the field of transport and logistics.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting noted that the event in this format reflects objective realities and is timely and relevant for increasing international cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.