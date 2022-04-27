TODAY.AZ / World news

Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights from Bukhara to Istanbul

27 April 2022 [09:02] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will launch regular flights on the new international route from Bukhara (Uzbekistan) to Istanbul (Turkey) starting from May 15, 2022, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

According to the company, regular return flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights numbered HY-285 and HY-286 will operate according to the following schedule:

Departure from Bukhara: 09:45 (GMT +5)

Arrival in Istanbul: 12:25 (GMT +3)

Departure from Istanbul: 13:55 (GMT +3)

Arrival in Bukhara: 20:05 (GMT +5)

