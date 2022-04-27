Tokayev expresses his support for Beijing’s initiative to conduct collective missions as part of UN

By Trend

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chinese State Councilor, Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe who arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

At the start of the conversation, the Kazakh Head of State positively assessed the implementation of important agreements reached during his State visit to Beijing in September 2019 and working visit to China in February 2022.

It was noted that the key guidance in this work is the Declaration on long-term strategic partnership between the two States approved at the highest level.