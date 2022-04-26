Italians banned from overusing air con in a bid to save energy

By Trend

Italians could be facing a long hot summer with plans to limit air conditioning in schools and public offices to no lower than 25C, Trend reports citing Euronews.

Though it is not yet law, the government’s environment and business committee has approved this amendment to Italy’s Energy Decree.

Minister of Public Administration, Renato Brunetta said the new rules could save between two to four billion cubic metres of gas in 2022 - roughly the same amount as the average yearly gas consumption of 2.7 million homes.

“Do we want to have peace or do we want to have the air conditioning on?” Prime Minister Mario Draghi asked earlier this month.

Draghi also suggested that turning down air conditioning and heating systems could be one of the ways to reduce energy consumption during the current crisis.

The rules are due to come into force on 1 May and last until 31 March 2023, according to reports from the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Currently, local authorities can specify what months of the year heating and cooling systems can be used - but not the temperature. The new amendment would change that.

In addition to limiting air conditioning to 27C during summer, heating in public buildings would not be set above 19C during the winter. There is a two-degree buffer on either side meaning public buildings wouldn’t be cooled below 25C or heated above 21C.

‘Operation thermostat’ so far includes schools, post offices and other government buildings in the country. Fines could range from between €500 and €3,000 for those who don’t comply but it isn’t yet clear how these temperature limits will be enforced.