Trump says he won’t return to Twitter

By Trend

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not return to social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform’s purchase by billionaire Elon Musk, Trend reports citing Fox News.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox News. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth,” Trump said.

Trump quickly became trending despite his ban from the platform. His username was searched thousands of times throughout the world minutes after the Twitter deal with Musk was announced.

Twitter on Monday confirmed it is selling the platform to the billionaire entrepreneur in a deal valued at $44 billion.