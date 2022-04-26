Uzbek Central bank publishes data on purchase of foreign currency for 3M2022

By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan published data on the number of remittances and the purchase of foreign currency from January through March 2022, Trend reports via the bank.

The volume of remittances from abroad to Uzbekistan amounted to $1.47 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

This is $49 million or 3 percent more than in the same period last year.

Commercial banks of Uzbekistan bought $2.11 billion from individuals in the first quarter of 2022, which is an increase of $585 million or 38 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

At the same time, banks sold $1.73 billion to individuals, which is an increase of $709 million or 69 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

To date, in commercial banks for individuals operate such international transfer systems as Zolotaya Korona, Western Union, Contact, MoneyGram, MiGom, Unistream, RIA Money Transfer, Asia-Express, Intel Express, UPT.