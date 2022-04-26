Wildberries distribution center opens in Kyrgyzstan

By Trend

Wildberries distribution center has opened in Kyrgyzstan, which will strengthen company's partnership with local businesses, as well as speed up the delivery of orders locally, Trend reports citing the press service of Wildberries.

The country's first Wildberries distribution center opened in Bishkek. Entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan will be able to cut their own logistics costs, improve sales, and expand the range of their products on the market thanks to the launch of the new Wildberries center. Furthermore, there is a simplified registration procedure on the website for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs.

“The number of local entrepreneurs registered on our web platform increased 35 times year-on-year to 2,150 in the first quarter of this year, according to the statistics. Clothing and footwear, as well as pet supplies, various kitchen utensils became the most popular goods sold locally. We hope that a new logistics facility will accelerate the further development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan and will increase delivery speeds of orders for residents of the country,” the company commented.