US NREL introduces advanced open-source tool for energy sector of Uzbekistan

By Trend

The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) introduced an advanced open-source tool for the assessment and design of energy storage systems in Uzbekistan, Communications Specialist at USAID Mission to Uzbekistan Sanobar Khudaybergenova told Trend.

"This tool will help representatives of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy to conduct a technical and financial assessment of particular energy storage projects and their feasibility," Khudaybergenova said.

According to her, NREL also conducted a series of capacity building workshops on renewable energy topics for staff of the ministry.

"These training covered such topics as energy storage and energy storage technologies, potential digitalization challenges, and using a system advisor model tool," a communication specialist said.

Khudaybergenova noted, that workshops improved understanding of energy storage technologies and suggested solutions for compensation of renewable energy variability and uncertainty. This is critically important in view of ambitious national renewable energy development targets.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is transforming energy through research, development, commercialization, and deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies.