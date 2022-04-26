Zelensky congratulates Macron on his election victory

By Trend

President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the presidential election.

Zelensky wrote this on his Twitter account, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

“Congratulations to the President of France and a true friend of Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron, on his election victory. I wish Emmanuel Macron new success for the benefit of the French people. I appreciate the support of France and I am convinced: we are stepping together to new common victories! To a strong and united Europe,” he wrote.