Ankara is ready to provide all necessary support to negotiation process on Ukraine - Erdogan

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey said in a statement, Trend reports.

The parties discussed the events in Ukraine and issues related to the negotiation process.

The Turkish leader noted that the situation is becoming more and more sad every day, and stated the need to ensure the evacuation of the wounded and civilians from Mariupol.

According to Erdogan, Ankara is ready to provide all necessary support to the negotiation process, including mediation efforts.

Erdogan stressed that he positively considers the issue of becoming a security guarantor for Ukraine.