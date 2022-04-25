IRGC Navy seizes foreign vessel carrying smuggled fuel in PG

By Trend

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a vessel carrying thousands of liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Following the intelligence activities of the second naval zone of the IRGC, a foreign vessel carrying 200,000 litres of smuggled fuel has been seized in the Persian Gulf waters.

The eight crews of the vessel were also detained and handed over to the judiciary officials of the Bushehr province.

Five vessels that intended to provide this foreign ship with fuel were also inspected and their licenses were seized for further investigation.



