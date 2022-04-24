Bulgarian gymnast wins gold medal in ball exercise at World Cup in Baku

By Trend

The representative of Bulgaria Boryana Kalein won the gold medal of the FIG World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics in Baku in the exercise with the ball, Trend reports. Her result was 33.050 points.

The Italian athlete Milena Baldassarri (30.800 points) won the silver medal, another Italian athlete Sofia Raffaelli (30.650 points) won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani athlete Arzu Jalilova took fifth place with a score of 30.100 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in all World Cup finals by following athletes: Arzu Jalilova will perform in the exercise with a hoop, ball and ribbon, Zohra Agamirova will demonstrate a program with a hoop and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then three ribbons and two balls. The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The day before the team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the "silver" of the World Cup in the all-around.



