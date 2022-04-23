European Council's head, Russian president discuss normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

By Trend





The head of the European Council, Charles Michel said he held phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Michel, the sides discussed international issues, the situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and the results of negotiations between the European Council’s head and the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place in Brussels on April 6.

As a source in the EU said, Michel's conversation with the Russian president took place following the visit of the head of the European Council on April 20 to Kyiv and his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Michel called on Putin to hold direct talks with Zelensky at Zelensky's request," added the source.