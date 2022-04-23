Turkey’s pandemic hospitals brace for ‘post-COVID’ era

By Trend

It took less than two months for Turkey to construct two fully equipped hospitals in Istanbul in response to the emergency stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Istanbul was a hot spot of the pandemic then with the highest number of cases. For hospitals, which gave a lifeline to the health care system in the city, the burden of treating coronavirus cases is now gradually easing, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Their administrators say that they could always function as “emergency hospitals” in case of a new surge in the pandemic or any other future situation but, in the meantime, they will mostly cater to patients suffering from other illnesses.

The hospitals, named after professors Murat Dilmener and Feriha Oz, two prominent physicians who succumbed to the coronavirus, were constructed in Yeshilkoy on Istanbul’s European side and Sancaktepe on the Asian side.

Professor Gokhan Tolga Adash, chief physician of Professor Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital, says they provide health care services to people suffering from other illnesses and conditions nowadays but there are “plans in place” that can convert the hospital into an emergency hospital “in just a few hours” in the event of a new pandemic or disaster.

The two hospitals have served more than 1 million outpatients and over 50,000 patients who needed hospitalization, including some 9,000 patients in need of intensive care, since they opened two years ago. Today, there are less than 50 COVID-19 patients in both hospitals while the number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus is around 20. Intensive care units, the main components of the hospitals in the early days of the pandemic since the initial strain required intensive care, are now open to other patients. Surgery rooms have also been opened.

Health authorities hope that they will add to the capacity of hospitals in Istanbul, especially at a time when hospitals are expecting an influx in light of decreasing coronavirus cases. Authorities and experts say most people avoided visiting hospitals over the two years of the pandemic and some even delayed their surgeries throughout this period. With a drop in the cases, hospitals are again viewed as “safe” and more patients are expected to apply, putting a strain on the health care sector whose members worked long hours and mentally suffered during the tough times of the pandemic.

Though they are informally dubbed “pandemic hospitals,” the two facilities are more than that, with wards and surgery rooms for different branches, from internal medicine to maternity wards and interventional radiology. In Murat Dilmener hospital, the number of “non-COVID-19” admissions has already risen to around 800 daily.