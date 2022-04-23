TODAY.AZ / World news

Italy to allocate additional €200 million in aid to Kiev

Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco on Thursday announced that the country will send an additional 200 million euros in aid to Ukraine, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Another issue that will come up is recovery, someone in the meetings talked about the Marshall Plan for Ukraine," the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore quotes the words of the minister. As Franko noted, the meetings of the International Monetary Fund and various forums touched upon issues "which are now extremely relevant, from the economic consequences" of the Ukrainian crisis to inflation.

