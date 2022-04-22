Uzbekistan names most imported and exported goods since year beginning

By Trend

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan published data on the volume of exports and imports of goods and services for the first quarter of this year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the press service of the regulator, in the first quarter of this year, exports of goods (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 14%, or by $268.3 million, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $2.2 billion ($1.9 billion for Q1 last year).

The main share of exported goods was textiles ($805.7 million), base metals and products made from them ($386 million), as well as vegetable products ($221.3 million).

Compared to the same period last year, exports of services increased by 31%, or by $133 million, amounting to $557.3 million. At the same time, the increase in trade turnover in services is the result of a recovery in global business activity, as well as a significant increase in international travel this year.

As for imports, compared to the same period last year, imports of goods increased by 41%, or by $2.0 billion, and amounted to $6.7 billion.

The main share of imported goods was machinery, equipment, mechanisms ($1.5 billion), base metals and products from them ($974.7 million), chemical industry products ($838.3 million), as well as means of land, air and water transport ($735.2 million).

Compared to the same period last year, imports of services increased by 61%, or by $516 million, and amounted to $1.4 billion.

“The main changes in the structure of imported services compared to last year fall on trips, which increased by $284.3 million. In addition, an increase was observed in transport services – by $237.7 million,” the report reads.