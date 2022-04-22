Iran begins dredging work in Gorgan Bay

By Trend

The Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran have started dredging works in the Gorgan Bay, said the Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"The project contractor has been designated and is to receive a permit (to work) from the Department of Environment," he said.

He pointed out that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for necessary actions for dredging the Gorgan Bay and that there is no problem with ecotourism in Ashourdeh.

Experts in climate change and global warming believe that uncontrolled water withdrawal of aquifers, reduced rainfall, and increased evaporation are the most important reasons for the drying up of Gorgan Bay.

Gorgan Bay is the largest gulf in the Caspian Sea, it is located at the south-eastern shore of the Caspian Sea near the Iranian cities of Behshahr, Gorgan, and Sari and is separated from the main water body by the Miankaleh peninsula and extends until the Ashuradeh peninsula.