Pentagon says Russia notified U.S. ahead of "routine" ICBM test-launch

21 April 2022 [21:20] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Russia properly notified the United States ahead of its test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, adding it saw the test as routine and not a threat to the United States, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would give Moscow's enemies something to think about.

