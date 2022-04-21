Iran lifts ban on export of several agricultural goods - IRICA

By Trend

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) will not implement the decision to ban the export of four Iranian agricultural products, including, tomato, eggplant, potato and onion, the Spokesman for the IRICA, Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

On April 19, the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad sent a letter to the Iran Customs Administration to temporarily ban the export of the mentioned four agricultural products.

However, the Iranian parliament's economic committee objected to the decision, arguing that the ban would result in a number of reasons, including losses for farmers. As a result, the decision was annulled.

According to Latifi, the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad has changed its decision addressed to the IRICA, and currently, the export of the mentioned products is not banned.

The spokesman added that the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad may replace the ban on the export of these products with an increase in duties.