US may announce more anti-Russian sanctions this week - White House

By Trend

Washington may toughen its anti-Russian sanctions later this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Trend reports citing TASS.

When asked whether a new round of sanctions should be expected this week, she replied: "There could be."

"I think that we’re still doing considerations and running a process for additional sanctions, but there are some under consideration, yes," she replied, without elaborating on potential measures.

Commenting on US President Joe Biden’s earlier video conference with Western leaders, she reaffirmed US plans to impose more sanctions on Russia.

"They [the leaders] also discussed their respective diplomatic engagements and their coordinated efforts to continue to impose severe economic costs to hold Russia accountable," she said. "They agreed to continue to closely coordinate their efforts, including working with and through the G7, EU, and NATO".