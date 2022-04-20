Iran applies ban on export of several agricultural products

By Trend

Iran has indefinitely banned the export of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and eggplant, Trend reports IRIB News Agency.

This was stated in a letter sent by the Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad Abbas Askarzadeh to the Iranian Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghaddasi on April 17.

“As a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a number of incidents have taken place in world markets, and the demand for some agricultural products in world markets has increased,” stated in the letter.

At the same time, import duties on agricultural products in neighboring countries have also been reduced. In addition, there is a need to regulate prices in the domestic market of Iran.

At present, the price of 1 kg of potato in Iran is 100,000 rials (about $2.38), 1 kg of onion is 69,000 rials (about $1.64), 1 kg of tomato is 199,000 rials (about $4.73) and 1 kg of eggplant is around 69,000 rials (about $1.64).