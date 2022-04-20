TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan detains one of perpetrators of January riots

19 April 2022 [23:16] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Deputy coordinator of the January riots arrested in Almaty, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

A resident of the Kazakh Zhambyl region arrived in Almaty and on January 4 created a Telegram channel, which was quickly signed up by several thousand participants.

In this Telegram channel, subscribers received instructions on how to:

? create barricades

? make Molotov cocktails weapons

? Resist law enforcement officers

? capture buildings

Information was sent through this channel about the movement of the rioters and the correction of their attacks on state facilities in the Zhambyl region on January 5 and 6.

