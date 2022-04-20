Uzbekistan plans to implement new projects in pharmaceutical industry

By Trend

Uzbekistan plans to implement 34 new projects worth $80 million in pharmaceutical industry in 2022, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

On April 12, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

On January 21 this year, he signed a decree on the accelerated development of the pharmaceutical industry in 2022-2026. The document defines the task of increasing the domestic production of medicines by 3 times, bringing the level of supply of the domestic market to 80 percent.

The country annually consumes pharmaceutical products worth $1.6 billion.

However, the indicators of production capacities in the regions of the country are recognized as absolutely unsatisfactory. In Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Khorezm, Bukhara and Fergana regions, local producers provide only 2-5 percent of regional consumption with their products.

In this regard, the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan has been tasked with completely restructuring the work with projects. Measures have been identified to study the demand for medicines and develop their production.

In addition, the Uzbek Center for the Development of Investment Projects has prepared another 18 promising projects.

The president recommended implementing the projects in cooperation with companies from countries with developed pharmaceuticals, such as India, Germany, Turkey, China, and South Korea. Credit resources for $200 million will be attracted to finance new projects and replenish working capital.



